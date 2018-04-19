Dwyane Wade and Kevin Hart are taking their playoffs trash talk to new levels

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart comes out to ring the bell before Game 2 of a first-round playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Philadelphia.

If comedian, actor and hard-core Philadelphia 76ers fan Kevin Hart shows up for Game 3 at AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday night, he can expect to receive the cold shoulder from Dwyane Wade.

“I don’t really care,” the Heat’s veteran guard answered when asked if Hart, a Philadelphia native and friend, was coming for Thursday’s game. “We’re not friends right now. We made it very clear we’re not friends now, but we’ll be friends after the playoffs is over with. We’re not friends. I don’t like him.”

Hart, who rang the Sixers’ miniature version of the Liberty Bell at half court prior to Game 2, spent all night Monday talking trash to Wade, Udonis Haslem and the rest of the Heat’s roster.

In the end, Wade got the final word.

“Kevin Hart,” Wade told ESPN sideline reporter Ramona Shelburne of what got into him after his 28-point heroic performance in the Heat’s Game 2 victory. “Thank Kevin Hart for that.”

After getting word of Wade’s comments, Hart responded with a video on Instagram.

“Well played, Dwyane. Well played,” Hart said on his flight home, according to TMZ. “You gonna blame this on me — blame Kevin Hart? Oh, I see what you’re doing. On ESPN, you gonna say that? WELL LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING, SUCKA! We bout to come to Miami and heat it up, you hear me?

“I’m frustrated. I’m pissed.”

Wade responded to Hart on Twitter, using emojis to tell Hart he wasn’t allowed to continue his pestering of the Heat because his wife wouldn’t allow him to come Miami, a site of Hart’s previous infidelities.

Hart laughed it off.

Wade’s teammates say they have enjoyed the playful exchange between the celebrity and future Hall of Famer.

“We’ll see if he comes out to our building,” Wayne Ellington said Thursday after shoot around. “It was cool though. Adds more fuel to the fire.”

What was Hart telling Heat players before and during the game?

“I saw him before stretch,” Ellington said. “He looked at me and was like ‘I’m in y’all [expletive] tonight.’ I said ‘Man, sit your little butt down.’ But it’s all fun and jokes. Obviously he’s a comedian. That’s his job.”