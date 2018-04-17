Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are basically Miami’s cutest couple ever

D. Wade and Gaby Union are just cute enough without being cheesy. Just hear what they did following the HEAT game last Wednesday night. Union decided to plan a private, late night dinner for them at Lobster Bar Sea Grille.

Arriving a little after midnight, the duo had the restaurant all to themselves, sharing a bottle of red and feasting on Kobe beef and lobster. In between, they serenaded each other to old school R&B hits such as Ginuwine’s “My Whole Life Has Changed.” Awwww. The two finished the date off with a dessert tray and a fancy Louis XIII cognac.

On Saturday, while Wade got his butt kicked by Philly, Gaby had girls’ night at the newly opened 222 Taco, Instagramming, “Lots of Tequila x Tacos @222Tacos #MiamiNights,” followed by a post that said “It’s all a blur but I’m certain I had a good ass time.” It’s good to be Gaby.

But it was after Monday night’s epic game, where Wade scored 28 points – a Miami Heat record in the NBA playoffs – that Union showed that she is ride or die for her man. Folks were throwing around the word “vintage” when describing Wade’s performance against Philadelphia 76ers, so Union took to Twitter to tell people about themselves.

He. Does. This. This ain't "vintage" & he didnt "turn back the clock"… @DwyaneWade BEEN doing this & he CONTINUES to do this. #HeatNation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2018

“He. Does. This.” she wrote. Maybe another date night to celebrate his victory is in order.