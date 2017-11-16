The Rock must be one proud papa.

His teenage daughter is a rising star.

Simone Garcia Johnson was just chosen as next year’s Golden Globe Ambassador (a title formerly known as Mr. or Miss Golden Globe and usually held by a child of a celeb).

Mom is Dwayne Johnson’s ex wife, producer Dany Garcia; they live in Broward.

The 16-year-old was recently signed by IMG Models, so she’s definitely following in her dad’s famous footsteps.

“I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the H.F.P.A. [Hollywood Foreign Press Association[ for its 75th Anniversary,” Johnson said in a statement Wednesday, per Variety.

Sylvester Stallone’s three S named daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet served as “Miss Golden Globe” in 2017.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, airs live Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at at 8 p.m. on NBC.