Posted on

President Dwayne Johnson? It’s got a nice ring to it

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

The Rock rhymes with Barack.

Yep. Dwayne Johnson is back at it.

Last year during the presidential election the wrestler turned movie star said he wouldn’t mind a run for the White House

Now that Donald Trump is in — and has his, um, fair share of opponents — the Rock is starting up again. 

The California born, Hawaiian raised actor told GQ that sitting in the Oval Office one day “is a real possibility.”

Two main qualities the Baywatch star thinks are important for POTUS are “poise” and “leadership.”

He’s already there.

The question remains: Would he still keep a home in Southwest Ranches? 

Comments

We've got every kind of Miami mom covered in this Mother's Day roundup
Carlos Vives on the situation in Venezuela: 'I feel a great sadness'

Take your mom out for brunch this Sunday, you ungrateful jerk
Leave your Netflix: 5 places to chill in Coconut Grove
Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum
Where To Find Miami's Fiercest Drag Shows
Why the Cayman Islands should be your next Caribbean escape
Iron Chef protégé brings raw flavor to River Yacht Club
How to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month in Miami
Haitian Heritage Month Playlist: 10 konpa songs you have got to hear
Miami's Burger expert tells you where to eat during National Burger Month
A scouting report of Miami's best Venezuelan restaurants