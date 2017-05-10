President Dwayne Johnson? It’s got a nice ring to it

The Rock rhymes with Barack.

Yep. Dwayne Johnson is back at it.

Last year during the presidential election the wrestler turned movie star said he wouldn’t mind a run for the White House.

Now that Donald Trump is in — and has his, um, fair share of opponents — the Rock is starting up again.

The California born, Hawaiian raised actor told GQ that sitting in the Oval Office one day “is a real possibility.”

Two main qualities the Baywatch star thinks are important for POTUS are “poise” and “leadership.”

He’s already there.

The question remains: Would he still keep a home in Southwest Ranches?