Posted on

Dr. Lenny Hochstein wants you to live your prettiest life possible RN

By Maria Tettamanti For Miami.com

 

Real Housewives of Miami, a mega mansion on Star Island, a bustling plastic surgery business — all are synonymous with Doctor Lenny Hochstein (hubby to former Real Housewife Lisa Hochstein). And now you can ad “Med Spa” to renowned plastic surgeon’s brimming resume as the Bravo-lebrity recently opened one in Aventura.

From lip fillers ($700) to Botox injections to fight wrinkles ($13 per unit) to Cool Sculpting non-surgical fat freezing procedure (price upon consultation), Dr. Hochstein has got clients covered from head to toe — literally. Also on the menu? diVa vaginal rejuvenation ($1,250) where one’s you-know-what gets tightened and improved. Yes, that’s a thing now. Swear.

The vibe at Hochstein MedSpa? Think minimalist, modern, cozy and cool. The 9,000-square-foot space is replete with ambient lighting, fresh flowers and comfy seating in the waiting area. Which brings us to our next point…you’ll never know who you’ll bump into while you’re there. Instagram stars Gianlucca Vacchi and Giorgia Gabriele recently popped in for a tune-up.

Hochstein MedSpa, 585 NW 161st Street, 4th Floor, Miami; (786) 802-6699; lhochsteinmd.com/medspa/

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Let Dad ditch the grill for Father’s Day. Take him to eat at these places instead
Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’
Miami Guide
Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017