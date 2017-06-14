Dr. Lenny Hochstein wants you to live your prettiest life possible RN

Real Housewives of Miami, a mega mansion on Star Island, a bustling plastic surgery business — all are synonymous with Doctor Lenny Hochstein (hubby to former Real Housewife Lisa Hochstein). And now you can ad “Med Spa” to renowned plastic surgeon’s brimming resume as the Bravo-lebrity recently opened one in Aventura.

From lip fillers ($700) to Botox injections to fight wrinkles ($13 per unit) to Cool Sculpting non-surgical fat freezing procedure (price upon consultation), Dr. Hochstein has got clients covered from head to toe — literally. Also on the menu? diVa vaginal rejuvenation ($1,250) where one’s you-know-what gets tightened and improved. Yes, that’s a thing now. Swear.

The vibe at Hochstein MedSpa? Think minimalist, modern, cozy and cool. The 9,000-square-foot space is replete with ambient lighting, fresh flowers and comfy seating in the waiting area. Which brings us to our next point…you’ll never know who you’ll bump into while you’re there. Instagram stars Gianlucca Vacchi and Giorgia Gabriele recently popped in for a tune-up.

Hochstein MedSpa, 585 NW 161st Street, 4th Floor, Miami; (786) 802-6699; lhochsteinmd.com/medspa/