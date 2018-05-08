Don’t be jealous of Meghan Markle. You can be a princess for a day — in Miami

Just because Miami is thousands of miles from the royal wedding in merry old England, that doesn’t mean we can’t join in the fun, too.

To celebrate the Royal Wedding between commoner Meghan Markle and Prince Harry next weekend, Fontainebleau Miami Beach is offering guests a way to toast the newlyweds.

The package, from $1,000 a night, is worthy of a prince and princess to be.

Instead of watching one of the most anticipated events of the century from your ratty old couch on TV, make a reservation at the storied resort.

The Royal Couple package, offered from May 18-20, includes a two night stay in a junior suite; English pastries and tea for two in bed Saturday morning, the big day; a 50-minute couples massage at the on site Lapis Spa; dinner for two at Hakkasan, the Michelin starred London founded restaurant that Harry visited back in 2014, in his hard partying single days. Prince Charles’ and Princess Diana’s younger son was very well behaved during his visit, or so we hear.

Say you don’t want to shell out the dough for a luxe staycation, we are so down with that. You can always visit Chez Bon Bon, the resort’s bakery confection shop, which is selling lemon blueberry scones and Earl Grey macarons in honor of the occasion. OK, so you’re not at Kensington Palace where the action is, but it’s a start.

