Spell it out like that old country song.

D-I-V-O-R-C-E.

Yep, that’s the situation for the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The former “Apprentice” star’s wife, Vanessa, and mother of his FIVE kids, filed for the D word on Thursday in NYC, where they reside most of the time, reports Page Six.

Rumors swirled Wednesday that she was going to pull the plug, and she did.

The reason?

Do you really need one?

OK, so Vanessa apparently didn’t like that her hubby was always off traveling and hunting and posting controversial things on social media.

A source told Page Six: “Vanessa is by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage. She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing white powder.”

The divorce was listed as “uncontested,” meaning the split was, um, amicable, at least in legal terms.

So she really won’t go after the Trump fortune? Hmmm.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a statement to the tabloid. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

They were married at dad’s Mar A Lago resort, where dad married Melania Trump, his third wife.

Did we mention Trump Jr. has FIVE kids with this woman? Oh yeah, we did.

Maybe grandpa can help out with the dropoffs.