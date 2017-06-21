MLB All-Star Week announces performers

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week has enlisted some major star power to keep the people entertained during the festivities – particularly the ones that involve making the participants sweat.

If you plan on lacing up your sneakers to hit the streets of downtown for the first-ever Electric Run MLB All-Star 5k on Saturday, July 8, you will be serenaded by the motivational “YEAH!” of Lil Jon, who performs at Bayfront Park at 9:45 p.m. Expect a high energy DJ session and a lot of “WHAT?”

MLB has long hosted 5k races during their All-Star Week itinerary, but this is the first year the event is hosted in the evening. Expect a fun run filled with lights, music and wild surprises.

Fans who want to participate in the Electric Run and catch Lil Jon’s DJ set can register here.

This year, the MLB All-Star Week has added a very Miami event that will help you get your sweat on to some tropical beats. MLB All-Star Zumba, led by Zumba creator Beto Perez, takes place on Sunday, July 9 at Bayfront Park from 9:30-11 a.m. Reggaeton star Don Omar is scheduled to provide part of the soundtrack for participants in the 90-minute class. Don Omar will be joined by star DJs and on-air personalities from Y100 and TU 94.9. Register here.

Net proceeds of the Electric RunMLB All-Star 5K and MLB All-Star Zumba benefit MLB Charities to support youth baseball and youth softball programming.