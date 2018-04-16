Dolce&Gabbana opened up its new Miami boutique with a two-day bash

The jewel-encrusted corsets! All the decadent black lace! That overzealous use of leopard print, though!

Italian design duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana do not do understated. Since 1985, their unabashedly sexy designs have draped the bodies of A-listers such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Brad Pitt, David Beckham and more.

This past week, the acclaimed designers toasted the grand opening of their freshly minted Design District store with two splashy days of soirees, cocktail with House collaborator artist Romero Britto, a fashion show, live Latin musical concert and private dinner at real estate developer Craig Robins’ Miami Beach home.

The Dolce&Gabbana Design District boutique marks the luxury brand’s 18th free-standing door in the U.S., spans two floors and is swathed in polished and raw marble. Here, we chat up the anti-minimalist designers on the Magic City, the greatest fashion faux pas and more.

Tell us about your new Design District store — what makes it so unique?

Stefano Gabbana: The store, is first, a new design concept for us. We wanted to embrace the soul and culture of the city and the Design District — the beautiful architecture and contemporary design.

Domenico Dolce: The store is also inspired by, and pays homage to, our love of the theater, specifically the famous Teatro alla Scala in Milan. We envisioned the boutique as a theater of sorts. From the façade glass windows, which resembles large stage curtains, to the furniture and fixtures, which we like to think of as a beautiful set.

If you weren’t a fashion designer, what would be Plan B?

SG: Probably a graphic design artist, or something within that field. I had a background in this before discovering my love of fashion.

DD: Even if I wasn’t a fashion designer, I think I would still always be involved in tailoring. My father was a tailor and I practically grew up in his shop. It’s in my blood!

When in doubt, what should a woman wear?

SG: Something that makes her feel beautiful and confident, and that’s different for different women.

DD: Looking your best is so much about feeling your best. Embrace your own individual style and confidence.

What is your idea of happiness?

DD: Famiglia. Being with my family, celebrating our achievements together with them. That’s what is most important. That is what makes me happy.

SG: I feel the same as Domenico. Family is something that’s very important to us, and something that is also resonated in our work, and in our collections. A vacation once in a while makes me happy too!

Dish…what is the biggest fashion faux pas?

DD: Wearing something that hasn’t been tailored properly or is ill fitting.

SG: When you wear a perfectly tailored suit, or a perfectly fitting dress, and you feel good, you can’t go wrong.

When I say the word, “Miami,” what is the first word to pop into your mind?

SG: Fun, light, design and art.