Do you want to try a juice cleanse? Here’s how to do it in Miami.

Juice cleanses have been sweeping the 305 as avid juicers tell us they help the body lose weight (Read: buh-bye belly bloat), feel energized and improve self awareness.

“A juice cleanse is a digestive rest seeing as we eat all the time. They provide oxygen to blood cells and renew the body,” jugofresh Founder and CEO Matthew Sherman says. “You will also gain mental knowledge and realize that we don’t need as much as we think we do — simplicity is power,” he adds.

Miami has several juice bars and spas where guzzling your greens is made easy. Here are our top pick for salubrious sips you can pick up every morning in South Florida:

The Standard Spa Miami Beach

Once you’re done ooh-ing and ahh-ing over this Mid Century Modern mecca, head to the juice bar on the lobby level and scoop up a cleanse program. Here’s the breakdown: 1 day for $125, 3 days for $285 or 5 days for $475. These prices include 3 daily Juices & 1 Ginger Shot, plus Spa Day Pass, Yoga Class and DIY Bath Bar. Om-mazing!

The Standard, 40 island Ave., Miami Beach; standardhotels.com

Dr. Smood

Sure the organic hummus sammies here are delicious but so are the fresh-pressed juices. Sample the Strawberry Mylk and thank us later. For juice cleanses, Dr. Smood blends up three different programs — a 3-Day program ($204), 5-Day Program ($305) or 7-day program ($427).

Dr. Smood has cafés on Miami Beach, Wynwood, Brickell and Aventura Mall. drsmood.com

Manna Life Food

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Miami, Manna Life Food whips up yummy dishes — like superfood arepas. Their cleanse programs run $80 a day and come in three tiers (and even clean eats!). So this is just the thing for those of you reluctant to go full fluid: The Manna Liquid Cleanse (1 day of 5 cold-pressed juices and 1 nut mylk), Manna Raw Food Cleanse (2 days of 5 cold-pressed juices, 1 nut mylk and 6 raw vegan dishes), and Manna Lifestyle Reboot (2 days of 5 cold-pressed juices, 1 nut mylk and 6 raw vegan dishes).

Manna Life Food, 80 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; mannalifefood.com

Raw Juce

Locals love the acai bowls and prepared foods here but Raw Juce offers the most juice cleanses compared to its competitors. There’s the 1-Day Cleanse ($65 for 6 raw organic juices and 2 booster shots), 3-Day Cleanse ($195 for 18 raw organic juices and 6 booster shots), 4-Day Body Reset ($260 for 20 raw organic juices, 8 booster shots, 2 oatmeals and 2 salads), 5-Day Cleanse ($325 for 30 juices and 10 booster shots) and the 7-Day Cleanse ($450 gets you 42 juices and 14 booster shots).

Raw Juces are located in Miami Beach, Weston, Coral Gables, Brickell, Aventura and Downtown. rawjuce.com