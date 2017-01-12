You, too, can play with Bon Jovi

OK, so Bon Jovi’s coming to South Florida and you’re pumped.

Now get happier.

If you are musically inclined, and have some talent, you may be able to actually open for this iconic band.

Oh, you’re halfway there.

Bon Jovi is accepting applications for their opening act on the “This House is Not a Home” tour.

The rockers, fronted by the one and only Jon Bon Jovi, is launching dreams.

A contest, to be exact.

The New Jersey rockers play the BB&T Center Feb. 12. Want to play before the big concert?

Just submit an audition video. If the powers that be pick you, y’alln need to perform when the rockers stop in outh Florida.

OMG- this is your chance, people, to rock on.

Though promoters Livenation get the final say.

Good luck.

How to apply: https://www.facebook.com/7220821999/app/1166060730109610