Organizers blame DMX for a canceled hip hop concert in Coral Gables

DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. An attorney for DMX said the rapper has recovered after police officers resuscitated him outside a hotel in Yonkers, N.Y. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

An old school hip-hop concert was canceled Thursday, days before a troubled rapper was set to headline the event in Coral Gables.

The organizers of the now-postponed Boom Bap AllStars appear insistent on placing blame for the failed event, which was to be held at the Watsco Center on Saturday, on DMX, who was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center in April.

“DMX’s Cancellation As The Headline Let To The Cancellation,” an official release sent to the media said in bold letters.

In a statement from DNA Entertainment and Addictive Affairs, publicist Christine Martinez de Castro wrote that the event is postponed until further notice.

Refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets to the concert, which was to include hip hop heavyweights Jadakiss, Styles P, Raekwon of the Wu Tang Clan and record producer DJ Premier among other underground lyricists.

DMX’s image is not on Boom Bap Allstars’ website and his name was missing in promotional material from Boom Bap AllStars dating back as far as March. DMX was added to the lineup in mid-April, event organizers said Thursday. His performance was announced on Instagram on April 18.

A concert flier from April 18

In late April the rapper canceled several California shows, instead admitting himself into rehab for his continued battle against substance abuse, according to reports from TMZ.

According to those reports, DMX has been receiving treatment for less than two weeks. However, the team at Boom Bap AllStars was still under the impression that the “Party Up” rapper would be performing in Miami-Dade. In fact, they billed DMx’s headlining act as his “first appearance since entering rehab.”

But DMX’s treatment in rehab has been extended, according to Martinez de Castro. Without a headliner, the concert is a no-go, said DNA Entertainment CEO Johann Torres.

“The loss of our headliner has greatly influenced the type of event we can produce,” Torres said in a written statement.

Torres was the former curator of The Stage, a now defunct live music venue that used to be in the Design District. He was expecting as many as 4,000 people to attend Boom Bap AllStars on Saturday, but credits DMX’s management for a breakdown in communication, saying that he felt the show lost momentum once the rapper dropped out.

The Watsco Center can hold as many as 8,000 people.

DNA Entertainment promises ticket holders that they will rework the concert to be “bigger and badder” in the future.

In a flier posted Wednesday to Boom Bap AllStars’ official Instagram account, organizers announce an after party, to which one fan commented saying “How you gonna post this then cancel 5 hours later… smh.”

The group’s after party is still on for Saturday night at Sidebar Miami at 337 SW 8th St. and will be hosted by Raekwon.

Tickets were still available on ticketmaster.com as of Thursday just before 7 p.m.