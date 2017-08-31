DJ Tracy Young give us the most Miami Spotify playlist ever

Back when people danced at nightclubs (which were actually clubs and not cell phone parking lots) and Motorola StarTacs were just for emergency phone calls, Tracy Young was among the South Beach spin doctor superstars who ruled the dancefloors.

Young’s 25 years in the biz saw her spinning at the most exclusive parties from here to, say, Madonna’s December 2000 wedding to Guy Ritchie at the iron clad Skibo Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Young has worked with Cher and Lady Gaga, has seven musical compilations and racked up 48 No. 1 Billboard Club hits. Her latest single, “Peace, Love, & Music,” is already at No. 21 on the Billboard dance chart in its third week out.

The former radio jockey turned Madonna’s official DJ also worked with Paris Hilton who – go figure – is now a DJ, too. But comparing those two would be like comparing a medical doctor to a toddler playing doctor, though we hear Hilton’s not half bad on the decks.

Of the hundreds of productions she has released, Young says it’s a tough call to pick her fave. She produced Dianne Warren’s Lady Gaga remix of “Til it Happens to You” for the CNN documentary, “The Hunting Ground.” She collaborated with Maya Simantov on “I Can Forgive” and Karina Iglesias on “Same Love.” But it’s Madonna’s “Music” that’s takes the top spot because the track was one of her first commercially released official remixes.

Although she took a two-year-hiatus from touring to focus on her productions and her weekly iHeart Radio show, Young really couldn’t stay away the entire time. She DJed some gigs like Lance Bass’s wedding and a Hillary Clinton fundraiser with Cher in between her R&R.

“I had considered retiring from touring altogether, but something always pulled me back in the booth and on the road,” she laughs. This Sunday she is spinning at the 19th annual Black Party at Manor Nightclub in Wilton Manors.

Despite her high profile clients and venues she is always low key, though she did have an infamous fling with The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Peachtree Barbie, Kim Zolciak . When she’s back in her wheelhouse, she’s remixing, creating Billboard hits and finagling appearances across the globe, keeping that trail she paved for today’s female DJ stars as blazing as ever.

In honor of her 25 years in the biz which she will commemorate later this year with a compilation album, we asked Young to make us a mixed tape of her top 25 songs that are so Miami. Here is what she came up with. Now get off your phone and dance.