Who wants to date “Jersey Shore” star DJ Pauly D?

The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star is single and looking to mingle (and maybe more).

Luckily, the high haired 37 year old getting a little help from his housemates.

The crew from the Garden State was shooting outside The Palace drag bar on Ocean Drive in South Beach on Wednesday and apparently the episode revolves around matchmaking.

Buddies Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro held up handwritten signs saying, “Do you want to date DJ Pauly D?” and “Do you want to mary DJ Pauly D?” The guys walked about the street, looking very serious about their mission.

The last known girlfriend of the jacked up Rhode Island native was pop singer Aubrey O’ Day. The two broke up last summer.

And what’s a reality show without some romance?

Besides, producers needs to shake things up because all the other housemates are hooked up with significant others. Even Snooki and JWoww, who are both married with kids (both are rumored to be having some marital issues, however).