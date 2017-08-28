Posted on

DJ Khaled’s baby is seriously one of the best dressed kids on the planet

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Dad may wear track suits to awards ceremonies, but this kid is winning in the fashion department.  

DJ Khaled’s baby is destined to be  GQ man.

According to widespread media reports, Asahd Khaled “walked” the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards Saturday night in a tailor made Gucci.

Page Six reports the miniature outfit — a  black taffeta suit featuring one eyed creatures with horns— cost $1,400. The kid was also wearing shoes by the Italian designer which cost $275.

“Ashad is Gucci down right now,” his record producer father  told E!

Considering Asahd (whose mom is stylist Nicole Tuck) will grow out of his clothes in about a month, this latest getup was quite the investment.

In June, at the BET Awards, the tot wore a different Gucci suit, a baby blue one that made him look like a little man.  

According to the child’s Instagram, he was not aware of the high end apparel’s worth. There is a picture of him napping in the suit before the big show. 

 

