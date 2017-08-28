DJ Khaled’s baby is seriously one of the best dressed kids on the planet

Dad may wear track suits to awards ceremonies, but this kid is winning in the fashion department.

DJ Khaled’s baby is destined to be GQ man.

According to widespread media reports, Asahd Khaled “walked” the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards Saturday night in a tailor made Gucci.

Page Six reports the miniature outfit — a black taffeta suit featuring one eyed creatures with horns— cost $1,400. The kid was also wearing shoes by the Italian designer which cost $275.

“Ashad is Gucci down right now,” his record producer father told E!

Considering Asahd (whose mom is stylist Nicole Tuck) will grow out of his clothes in about a month, this latest getup was quite the investment.

From Demi to Asahd, here are all the best #VMA fashion moments 💎 pic.twitter.com/fwnSZgvHrM — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

In June, at the BET Awards, the tot wore a different Gucci suit, a baby blue one that made him look like a little man.

Gotta get my nap in before the big show! Watch the #mtvvmas2017 daddy @djkhaled nominated for 4 awards!!! 👏🏼👍🏽🙏🏼😜🦁 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

According to the child’s Instagram, he was not aware of the high end apparel’s worth. There is a picture of him napping in the suit before the big show.