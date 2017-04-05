Posted on

We are blessed! DJ Khaled’s chef opening restaurant in Miami

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com
 

What does DJ Khaled like to eat?

Find out when the mega producer’s personal chef De’Bronya Hodges opens her own restaurant full of the local superstar’s favorite foods.

⛽️ me up! Restaurant coming soon!!! #teamchefdee

A post shared by Chef_of_the_year🍴🔪#Zphi (@chefdee305) on

Expected to open later this spring, in the Little River neighborhood, The Empty Plates will be an extension of Dee’s catering company. Expect a menu of soul meets international cuisine such as shrimp n’ grits, Jerk chicken pasta, rab cakes, conch balls, mac and cheese and wings galore.

Major wallet alert: Prices are on the low side, with sides from $3 and entrees right around $13.

Celebrity sightings expected.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Don’t be grossed out. The food and drinks are lit at these Miami gas stations
Counting down the days until Rolling Loud? Read this (especially if you purchased your ticket)

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Get the most out of the Tortuga Festival with this survival guide
Miami Guide
5 Places in Miami to Visit During Your 6-Hour Layover at Port of Miami
Tourists Why these guys visited all 23 Flanigan’s restaurants in one, epic 13-hour road trip
A DJ, a puppeteer and a Hollywood production designer walk into a bar…
Want to plan the perfect beach picnic? Follow these steps.
Tourists Cruise your way to a waterfront meal. Dock and dine at these So Fla spots.
Tourists OMG. H&M to open a NEW store on Miami Beach! We’ve got the exclusive details.
Brickell just got fancy (again) with this French newcomer
New gym, spa, vegan restaurant complete 1 Hotel’s wellness offerings
Tourists The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club resurrects Old Florida opulence