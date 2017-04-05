We are blessed! DJ Khaled’s chef opening restaurant in Miami

What does DJ Khaled like to eat?

Find out when the mega producer’s personal chef De’Bronya Hodges opens her own restaurant full of the local superstar’s favorite foods.

⛽️ me up! Restaurant coming soon!!! #teamchefdee A post shared by Chef_of_the_year🍴🔪#Zphi (@chefdee305) on Mar 25, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Expected to open later this spring, in the Little River neighborhood, The Empty Plates will be an extension of Dee’s catering company. Expect a menu of soul meets international cuisine such as shrimp n’ grits, Jerk chicken pasta, rab cakes, conch balls, mac and cheese and wings galore.

Major wallet alert: Prices are on the low side, with sides from $3 and entrees right around $13.

Celebrity sightings expected.