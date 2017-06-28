Posted on

Blessed! DJ Khaled’s baby manages to steal spotlight from his famous dad

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Major baby alert! There was a mini showstopper at the 2017 BET Awards Sunday night.

Asahd Khaled, DJ Khaled’s 8-month-old son (whose name means lion in Arabic) arrived on the red carpet in a aqua blue twill tuxedo by Gucci (!) and joined his Grammy-nominated dad for interviews.

“I’m grateful for my biggest blessing,” DJ Khaled told ET. “Me and mommy love this boy.”

(Mom is stylist Nicole Tuck, who was nearby).

Good thing the kid had a nap. Next thing you know the boy was up on stage (with noise canceling headphones for kids) attempting to sing with the Snapchat king on “I’m The One.”

The kid likely got a better reception than his own father, who, after a long delay and poor sound, was booed off stage at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Vegas earlier this month.

Khaled blamed “technical issues” for the poor reception from the audience.

