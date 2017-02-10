Ruh roh! DJ Khaled sued

DJ Khaled is having an interesting week.

The Miami based hitmaker just got, um, hit with a lawsuit, reports TMZ .

Producer Chris Hill claims Khaled stole his music for one of the rapper’s most recognizable singles “I Got the Keys,” which is also the DJ’s catch phrase.

According to the suit, Hill met Khaled back in 2008 in an Atlanta club, where the he gave the Snapchat king a copy of his CD with the track.

Khaled released it as in summer of 2016 off his ninth studio album Major Key.

Khaled doesn’t seem too concerned. On Thursday, he threw an over the top party at the Beverly Hills Hotel to celebrate his latest record, his 10th, called “Grateful.”