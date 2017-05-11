DJ Khaled collabs with Justin Bieber and the song hits No. 1

DJ Khaled is a worldwide star but he’s making sure he stays local this summer for a big event.

The mega hip hop producer hits the Watso Center in Coral Gables June 29 for Impact Miami, a music, fashion, tech, and art conference, in which attendees have a chance to interact with industry leaders in the flesh.

It’s unclear what songs Khaled will do but he just dropped “I’m the One,” a collaboration with Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper. The video was apparently shot at the DJ’s South Florida mansion.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart. And it’s in English, unlike Biebs’ last collaboration, “Despacito,” with Luis Fonsi.

Tickets cost $35 to $65 for the concert, $100 for a meet-and-greet, and $20 for the conference at ImpactMIA17.com