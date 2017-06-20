Posted on

DJ Khaled booed off stage, claims sabotage

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

DJ Khaled experienced some major technical difficulties and the results were definitely not Snapchat worthy.

For a man who considers himself pretty important, getting booed off stage is just not cool.

But that’s exactly what happened at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas over the weekend (horrible name for a fest featuring hip hoppers, but that’s another story). 

Khaled was up there in front of a big crowd and the mic just wasn’t working properly. People got upset. The mega producer tried his hardest to pump up the crowd but they kept chanting for him to get off. Then they yelled “Yellow Claw,” the next DJ to play. 

Twitter users were quick to actually blame him, saying he made them wait over an hour, and just had no place at the EDC fest. 

Not one to back down to critics, Khaled posted his explanation on Instagram Monday: “They cut my time short and they had me back stage for a hour and half and the sound kept breaking … then I heard my fans and I said I’m go out even if the sound cuts off and even if they cut my time short,” the father of one wrote. “I’m here for my fans even if the sound man and promoter don’t have there stuff together I forgive them thoe love is the 🔑!!! MY FANS CAME OUT ! SO I CAME OUT !!”

Now he knows how Mariah Carey feels.

Ironically, the DJ is set to headline Impact 2017, aka “The Essential Music, Tech, Fashion & Art Conference,” at University of Miami’s Watsco Center on June 29. Let’s hope that goes way better. 

 

Comments

