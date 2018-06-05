Didn’t attend Miami Fashion Week this year? We broke it down for you.

It’s a wrap.

Miami Fashion Week has strutted off the runway.

The annual style event, named the second largest fashion week in the U.S., officially kicked off Wednesday with a little help from MIAFW Honorary President Antonio Banderas at EAST, inside the Brickell City Centre.

Later that evening, festivities began with assorted VIPs attending a launch party at Saks Fifth Avenue, on the tony mall’s second level. The soiree was followed by a runway show debuting Venezuelan designer Oscar Carvallo’s 2019 resort collection, with an accent on art, nature and femininity.

Another highlight was a runway show the following evening at Ice Palace Film Studios, by the students of Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College. The collections included bold, colorful and futuristic clothing. Among the designers: Miami’s Rene Ruiz, who debuted his new brand “RENE by RR,” described as “a glam spin on casual resort wear with upcycled materials.” Among the attendees: Former “Real Housewives of Miami” stars Ana Quincoces and Alexia Echevarria, model Valeria Mazza and actress Claudia Vergara.

The next night at Ice Palace saw the creations of Daniella Batlle, Carolina Estefan, Lina Cantillo and Custo Barcelona. And the next night was the always glamorous gala at the Alfred I Dupont building downtown, attended by Banderas as well as such notables as Miami Dade Mayor Carlos A Gimenez, real estate developer Ugo Colombo and Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada.

The final day of MIAFW kicked off with a children’s collection by Mexican designer Pamela de Haro, supporting the Iluminemos de Azul foundation and starring 4-year-old Instagram cutie Taylen Biggs. Her looks was reportedly inspired by Cardi B, in her new video for “I Like It.”

Other famous kids strutting their miniature stuff to raise awareness for autism were Alaia Costa (Adamari López’s daughter); Santiago Miguel Mendoza, Miguel Alejandro Mendoza and Diego Ignacio Mendoza (Nacho’s sons); Nicole Tacher (Alan Tacher’s daughter); and Lucas Bernal (Jorge Bernal and Karla Birbragher’s son).

The celebration of fashion came fittingly to close at Delano Beach Club Sunday night. In collaboration with MIAFW, nonprofit organization Goleadoras showcased one-of-kind pieces to support #GirlsWithBalls, which fosters education and empowers girls through soccer.

Feliz de la edición de este año de @MiamiFashionWk

Custo, René Ruiz, Ángel Sánchez, Ágatha Ruiz de La Prada…, magnificáis como siempre!!!

Las chicas de #Colombia, han sido la gran y grata sorpresa. Mil gracias!!

Carolina Stefan, Daniella Batlle, Lina Cantillo #miafw18 pic.twitter.com/GdTId4c3DQ — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) June 3, 2018