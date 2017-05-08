Posted on

Diddy parties at Rockwell – but it’s not business as usual in the club

Diddy partied at Rockwell with friends and family Saturday.
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

At 47, Diddy isn’t That Guy in the club anymore. Sure, he goes out, and when he does, he does it like Diddy would. But he’s not That Guy.

The subject of a documentary, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” airing June 25 on Apple Music, the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Puffy, stepped up his game Saturday night at Rockwell. But unlike years past -like those times he fled the public when dating Jennifer Lopez – he let it be known on his Instagram account, saying “Ain’t no party like a Diddy-Rockwell party,” inviting pretty much the entire Miami public to joing him.

The hip-hop mogul entered the club with friends, settling into a table that was showered with bottles of Ciroc (of course) and DeLeón Tequila. Unlike the (g)olden days when he just hung out and hid out with Lopez, Diddy’s party was filled with family, friends and  stars, including his son Justin Combs,  A$AP Rocky (sans Kendall Jenner), rapper Joey Bada$$N.O.R.E and Tim Hardaway, Jr.
 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Take your mom out for brunch this Sunday, you ungrateful jerk
Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Where To Find Miami’s Fiercest Drag Shows
Miami Guide
South Florida Outdoor Sporting Options
Kendrick Lamar, anti-Trump chants and more weed at Day 2 of Rolling Loud
No problems, just lots of weed at Rolling Loud Day 1
Watch Rolling Loud Music Festival at home in your jammies, like a boss
Tourists Why the Cayman Islands should be your next Caribbean escape
Tourists 7 Reasons Surfside is Miami’s Coolest Beach Town
Tourists The Frost Museum of Science is finally here. Here’s what you need to know to save money and get there first
Iron Chef protégé brings raw flavor to River Yacht Club
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (PG-13)