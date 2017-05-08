Diddy parties at Rockwell – but it’s not business as usual in the club

At 47, Diddy isn’t That Guy in the club anymore. Sure, he goes out, and when he does, he does it like Diddy would. But he’s not That Guy.

The subject of a documentary, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” airing June 25 on Apple Music, the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Puffy, stepped up his game Saturday night at Rockwell. But unlike years past -like those times he fled the public when dating Jennifer Lopez – he let it be known on his Instagram account, saying “Ain’t no party like a Diddy-Rockwell party,” inviting pretty much the entire Miami public to joing him.

The hip-hop mogul entered the club with friends, settling into a table that was showered with bottles of Ciroc (of course) and DeLeón Tequila. Unlike the (g)olden days when he just hung out and hid out with Lopez, Diddy’s party was filled with family, friends and stars, including his son Justin Combs, A$AP Rocky (sans Kendall Jenner), rapper Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E and Tim Hardaway, Jr.

