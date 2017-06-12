Posted on

Miami’s Corinne Olympios in middle of Bachelor of Paradise scandal

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Her last Instagram post was from three days ago and a wise followers told the onetime Bachelor contestants to turn her comments off. 

Because there’s a scandal a-brewing.

Bachelor in Paradise shut down production in Mexico after alleged sex acts in a pool, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros. told Us Weekly in a statement on Sunday. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

And who was in said pool doing these said sex acts?

Apparently it was Olympios, the so called villain of Nick Viall’s season and DeMario Jackson, most recently of The Bachelorette, and also pegged a “villain.” TMZ reports the two were set up with alcohol and told to go at it. 

Since her social media is down, it’s unclear where Olympios, who works for her family’s Sunny Isles Beach business Armor Garage Inc, is.

 

