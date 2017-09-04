Blac Chyna brings the Miami heat with sizzling photo shoot

Rob Kardashian, who?

Living well is the best revenge, as they say.

Looking good is too.

Blac Chyna showed her man what he was missing while in Miami on a yacht (because that is what we do here).

Check out her Instagram for all the details. All we can say is that is one big…. tattoo.

Issa Summer Time vibe in my @fashionnova bathing suit 😍💦 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

The former stripper is apparently here for work. But nothing to do with a pole or dollar bills.

Her caption: “Issa Summer Time vibe in my @fashionnova bathing suit.”

Fashion Nova’s site features various women’s styles.

Two other pics have her in a striped pantsuit on a staircase somewhere fancy.

💥 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:27pm PDT

What do you think of the way BC looks? Rumor has it the single mom just had a butt reduction.