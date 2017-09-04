Posted on

Blac Chyna brings the Miami heat with sizzling photo shoot

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Rob Kardashian, who?

Living well is the best revenge, as they say.

Looking good is too.

Blac Chyna showed her man what he was missing while in Miami on a yacht (because that is what we do here).

Check out her Instagram for all the details. All we can say is that is one big…. tattoo. 

Issa Summer Time vibe in my @fashionnova bathing suit 😍💦

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

The former stripper is apparently here for work.  But nothing to do with a pole or dollar bills. 

Her caption: “Issa Summer Time vibe in my @fashionnova bathing suit.”

Fashion Nova’s site features various women’s styles. 

Two other pics have her in a striped pantsuit on a staircase somewhere fancy. 

💥

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

What do you think of the way BC looks? Rumor has it the single mom just had a butt reduction. 

 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
South Florida’s most luxurious fall hotel packages
Hurricane Harvey fundraisers, donation drives and benefits in Miami
Where to party in South Miami
Miami Guide
So MiamiEmpanadas are the perfect food. Here’s where to find these magical snacks in Miami.
Happy birthday Gloria Estefan! How old is the singing legend?
Whole Foods lowered their prices. Can Trader Joe’s and Publix compete? We found out.