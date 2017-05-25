Star of new ‘Wimpy Kid’ movie lives right here in South Florida

Jason Drucker was born to act.

The 11 year old Cooper City resident started his showbiz career when he was still in single digits with Nickelodeon’s 2013 telenovela “Every Witch Way.” The series went on to air for four seasons in Latin America.

These days you can find Jason on a bigger screen, starring as Greg Heffley in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.” In the film, based on the hit children’s books by Jeff Kinney, the little troublemaker persuades his family to take a road trip to attend his great grandmother’s 90th birthday as a cover to attend a nearby gamer convention. As expected, things do not go according to plan.

When do you know you wanted to go into entertainment?

At a young age I never really thought of becoming an actor. I originally wanted to be a clown. I always enjoyed making people laugh. It was after one summer when I asked to go to a theater camp is when acting really became an interest to me.

What was your first role?

A Discovery Kids Channel commercial.

Were you a big fan of the “Wimpy Kid” books before getting the part?

I absolutely loved the franchise. It’s funny because when I was watching it, never in my wildest dreams did I think that would be able to play Greg in a few years. I really enjoyed “Rodrick Rules” the best of all.

We hear you earned the parte after a long, national search in which more than 2,000 kids auditioned. Wow.

I got the role actually through a self tape, which involves recording your audition on tape instead of going to audition with casting directors. It went from the self tape to the last step which is the screen testing.

What was the shooting experience like?

So much fun! Being able to go through this wonderful journey with such amazing people was s special experience. A lot of my scenes are messy, so after multiple days covered in mud. Well, you can image how I felt.