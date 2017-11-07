‘Despacito’ Part 2? Daddy Yankee has another viral sensation with ‘Boom Boom’
“Boom Boom” is hot, hot.
The new single and video by RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony set another record in the music industry.
In the first 24 hours of its release, the video entered the Top 15 list of the Most Watched videos and closed last weekend with over 35 million views. It joins Adele’s “Hello” and Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” in that illustrious category.
“Boom Boom,” written and produced by RedOne, samples “Lady (Hear Me Tonight)” by French house duo Modjo.
The thumping international track features a variety of international artists who all bring their own urban edge to the track. It also marks Jane’s debut as a solo act.
The video directed by Saïd Naciri and Daniel Zlotin and was filmed in Los Angeles and various locations in Morocco — where French Montana and RedOne are from — including “The Blue City” Chefchaouen.
Critics are loving it. “Prolific pop producer RedOne ‘s new video is a celebration what he loves: talented artists from around the world coming together to create an uplifting song that unites everyone who hears it,” said Billboard.
“I had the song first, I had French Montana in it, I had Dinah Jane in it, and … I felt the song was almost there but needed that extra thing,” RedOne told the AP. “After thinking about Daddy Yankee I was like, ‘I’m going to try to get Daddy Yankee no matter what, I don’t care how but I will do it’. … Thank God it happened. He loved the idea, he loved the song. We went in the studio and the chemistry between me and him was so on point. … I was blown away. We just connected as we always knew each other.”