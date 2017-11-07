“I had the song first, I had French Montana in it, I had Dinah Jane in it, and … I felt the song was almost there but needed that extra thing,” RedOne told the AP. “After thinking about Daddy Yankee I was like, ‘I’m going to try to get Daddy Yankee no matter what, I don’t care how but I will do it’. … Thank God it happened. He loved the idea, he loved the song. We went in the studio and the chemistry between me and him was so on point. … I was blown away. We just connected as we always knew each other.”