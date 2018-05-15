Derek Jeter crushes at #couplegoals, takes his wife out for Mother’s Day in Miami
Derek Jeter has become seriously domesticated.
Blame it on a little, tiny girl named Bella.
His daughter, who was born last August.
The New York Yankees legend turned Miami Marlins owner talked to UsWeekly while in NYC Saturday night for a launch party for his sister Sharlee Jeter’ s survivors’ book “The Stuff.”
We couldn’t help but envy his supermodel wife Hannah Jeter.
He is not only a hands on dad, but he understands that mommy is the queen of the castle.
On Mother’s Day, the sports superstar’s wife got all that, and more (babysitting).
After wrapping up a day at the office, he took his lady out.
“I was at work early. We had a game, and we went out to dinner,” Jeter told the gossip mag. “We spent time with our daughter, put her to sleep and then [went] out to dinner.”
The two dined at downtown Italian restaurant Cipriani, Us adds.