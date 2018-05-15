Posted on

Derek Jeter crushes at #couplegoals, takes his wife out for Mother’s Day in Miami

Hannah Davis, left, and Derek Jeter arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on Monday, May 2, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Miamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Derek Jeter has become seriously domesticated.

Blame it on a little, tiny girl named Bella.

His daughter, who was born last August.

The New York Yankees legend turned Miami Marlins owner talked to UsWeekly while in NYC Saturday night for a launch party for his sister Sharlee Jeter’ s survivors’ book “The Stuff.”

We couldn’t help but envy his supermodel wife Hannah Jeter.

He is not only a hands on dad, but he understands that mommy is the queen of the castle.

On Mother’s Day, the sports superstar’s wife got all that, and more (babysitting).

After wrapping up a day at the office, he took his lady out.

“I was at work early. We had a game, and we went out to dinner,” Jeter told the gossip mag. “We spent time with our daughter, put her to sleep and then [went] out to dinner.”

The two dined at downtown Italian restaurant Cipriani, Us adds.

 

