iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball is one of the highlights of the holiday season for pop music lovers. And the highlight of Jingle Ball for South Florida was this amazing outfit pulled together by the fierce and fashion forward Demi Lovato.

Demi Lovato does not care what you think about her denim garter belt, fools. Manny Hernandez

Obviously, Demi wasn’t aware that the temperatures had dropped a bit in Miami and it wasn’t exactly leotard weather. But luckily, she had her button-front denim chaps to keep her legs nice and toasty.

The concert,which took place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, featured an all-star line up of radio favorites, including Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Fifth Harmony, Logic and Joe Jonas. They belted out all the radio hits that have been on steady rotation throughout 2017.

Camila Cabello performed in her home town as part of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. Manny Hernandez

Camila Cabello was excited to to get love from her fans in South Florida. The Miami girl called out from the stage for her squad. “Where are you guys at?” The entire crowd screamed in response. Miami is your squad, Camila.

The crowd was especially excited to see Charlie Puth, the songwriter/producer whose song “Attention” was on endless loop this year. He came out with a scarf around his head, which he eventually removed. “Why am I wearing this,” he asked. Demi may have been asking herself the same question.

Charlie Puth performs at Jingle Ball 2017 at the BB&T Center. Manny Hernandez