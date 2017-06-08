Fresh off ‘America’s Got Talent,’ deaf singer Mandy Harvey back home in Florida

Wow. Color us impressed.

Mandy Harvey slayed it on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday night, not just for her amazing voice.

The singer is deaf, due to a medical condition.

Harvey told the judges via sign language that she lost her hearing at age 18 due to a connective tissue disorder.

The 29-year old St. Cloud, Florida, resident sang an original song called “Try,” and played the ukulele.

Before the performance, she took off her shoes to feel the beat of the music through the floor.

She received a standing ovation from judges Mel B, Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Cowell was particularly blown away.

“That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen and heard,” said the Brit. “Honestly, I never think I’m going to be surprised or amazed by people and then you turn up. Just the fact that you are you, and it was your voice, your tone, the song was beautiful. Congratulations, you are straight through to the live shows.”

In her down time, Harvey will play a few dates in her home state.

Catch her in Tamarac at the Community Christian Church for three services July 31.