David Byrne is coming to Miami. Here’s how to get tickets.

David Byrne will play in Miami Beach at the Fillmore as part of his American Utopia tour.

David Byrne, the legendary musician behind new wave band Talking Heads, is bringing to Miami what he is calling his most ambitious show “since the shows that were filmed for ‘Stop Making Sense.'”

NBD.

The show will take place at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on Saturday, Sept. 29. The concert is part of his “American Utopia” tour in support of his latest album. Joining him will be a 12-piece untethered band. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

The show will include new songs, but he will throw in some classics from his four decades worth of music.

Reserved seat tickets are $92.50, $76.50 and $56.50. Select Special Reserved Seats are also available from $115.00 to $150.00. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com or charge by phone 800-745-3000 and at the Fillmore Box Office during normal business hours (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday– Friday and during show days). For more information go to www.fillmoremb.com.