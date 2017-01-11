Get ready to laugh your butts off, South Florida. Comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing new material in two shows at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts on Feb. 10.

The once elusive comic was most recently the host of Saturday Night Live just days after Donald Trump was elected as the 45th president of the United States. In his most notable sketch of the night, Chappelle played an unflappable voter watching the election results unfold with a group of white colleagues.

“Oh my God,” one woman said. “I think America is racist.”

“Oh my God,” Chappelle responded mockingly. “You know, I remember my great grandfather told me something like that, but he was like a slave or something like that.”

It’s that kind of social commentary, especially on the topic of race, that audiences have come to expect from Chappelle, who rose to national fame with his Comedy Central series “Chappelle’s Show.”

But the stand-up comedian disappeared in 2005, ditching his show for a voyage to South Africa. Rumor has it that while there, Chappelle checked into a mental health facility.

But Chappelle is back! Get your tickets to his Coral Springs show starting Friday at 10 a.m. by calling the Coral Springs Center for the Arts Box Office at 954-344-5990. The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is located at 2855 Coral Springs Dr. The two shows are at 7 and 10 p.m.

Leave your cellphones at home; the stand-up comedian has a history of acting up in response to unruly audiences.