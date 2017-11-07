EAST HAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 12: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2017: hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 12, 2017 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took their love way local Saturday night — to the Hurricanes game vs Virginia Tech. It was apparently Lopez’s first time at a University of Miami football game (they won 28-10).

The singer-actress really got into the spirit of things, shaking pom poms and even hanging out with the Sunsations dance squad.

“She’d never been to a Miami game,” a source told Page Six. “At halftime, the Sunsations did a J.Lo routine not knowing she was there.”

As for ARod, the retired baseball player rocked a replica of the so called turnover chain, an over the top 10 karat gold necklace with a huge “U” created by Miami’s so called King of Bling AJ Machado. The necklaces have become so popular that there are a ton of replicas for sale, as well as a song by rapper Honorable Solo D.

Is JRod on trend, or what?