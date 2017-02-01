‘Glee’ star Darren Kriss pops in for karaoke

Darren Criss impressed more than a few people in the crowd at Ricky’s South Beach Monday night. The “Glee” star was in town for some fun in the sun (as seen on his Instagram account) and karaoke.

Almost immediately upon arrival, the singer/actor treated unsuspecting fans to a surprise cover of George Michael’s “Faith” with the hotspot’s house band, then granted photos after the performance.

Before his epic set, Criss had appetizers and Ron Barcelo Rum drinks at Villa Azur’s For Her night in the garden and tickled the ivories on the grand piano.

Yeah, I thought about it. A photo posted by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

He also made some local stops, which he posted on social media.