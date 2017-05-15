Posted on

Darren Criss does a surprise performance and doesn’t tell us ahead of time, damn it

Ricky Martin & Versace: American Crime Story cast at Juvia Miami
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel
Ricky Martin, who plays Gianni Versace’s partner Antonio D’Amico in “Versace: American Crime Story” was joined by his TV beau, Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramírez Arellano and Versace’s TV murderer Darren (Andrew Cunanan) Criss Sunday at Juvia in Miami Beach. The group enjoyed music on the rooftop terrace and Juvia highlights like octopus anticucho, grilled whole snapper and lobster salad. 
 
Ramirez posted a photo of the gang on Instagram with “Ready for another week working with this gang. Great days ahead.” 
 

Meanwhile, in his spare time, Darren Criss was spotted playing piano Friday afternoon at the Peter Tunney Gallery in Wynwood. He’s sorta like Jamie Foxx, only instead of grabbing the mic all the time, he hits the ivories. We love it. Check it out. 

