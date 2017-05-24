Cash her inside: Danielle Bregoli kicks off two-city tour in Fort Lauderdale

She’s coming, whether you like it or not.

She’s Danielle Bregoli and she’s extending her 15 minutes.

The Dr. Phil guest known by the aggressive catchphrase “Cash Me Outside” is going on tour. What she’ll do once she’s on stage is beyond us. Maybe start fights with people or re-create Russell Crowe’s final scene in “Gladiator?”

Her manager Adam Kluger told Billboard what to (kind of) expect: “She’ll be vibeing some records and she’ll do a live Q&A with the audience and have some one-on-one moments with people on the stage.”

Whatever. All we know is that the tour has a local connection.

Guess where it kicks off? In South Florida, where the Boynton Beach teen resides with her embattled mother. For the Revolution Live show click here.

According to TMZ, the upstart’s backstage demands are piling up already. First and foremost, she wants to stay in nice hotels (at least four stars), as well as have a 24/7 bodyguard.

That’s not all. Danielle is requesting the hot toy of the moment: fidget spinners. For food she will eat only pizza from Domino’s and a fruit platter, sans pineapple.

TMZ adds that Bregoli will earn up to $100,000 if her first two shows sell out (the other is in Houston). Will it? Kluger has faith: “The reason why teenagers and young adults are so interested in her is because she is refreshingly honest,” he told Billboard. “She doesn’t care how a 14-year-old is supposed to act. She’s true to her brand.”