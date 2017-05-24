Posted on

Cash her inside: Danielle Bregoli kicks off two-city tour in Fort Lauderdale

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

She’s coming, whether you like it or not.

She’s Danielle Bregoli and she’s extending her 15 minutes. 

The Dr. Phil guest known by the aggressive catchphrase “Cash Me Outside” is going on tour. What she’ll do once she’s on stage is beyond us. Maybe start fights with people or re-create Russell Crowe’s final scene in “Gladiator?”

Her manager  Adam Kluger told Billboard what to (kind of) expect: “She’ll be vibeing some records and she’ll do a live Q&A with the audience and have some one-on-one moments with people on the stage.”

Whatever. All we know is that the tour has a local connection.

Guess where it kicks off? In South Florida, where the Boynton Beach teen resides with her embattled mother. For the Revolution Live show click here

According to TMZ, the upstart’s backstage demands are piling up already. First and foremost, she wants to stay in nice hotels (at least four stars), as well as have a 24/7 bodyguard.

That’s not all. Danielle is requesting the hot toy of the moment: fidget spinners. For food she will eat only pizza from Domino’s and a fruit platter, sans pineapple. 

TMZ adds that Bregoli will earn up to $100,000 if her first two shows sell out (the other is in Houston).

Will it? 

Kluger has faith: “The reason why teenagers and young adults are so interested in her is because she is refreshingly honest,” he told Billboard. “She doesn’t care how a 14-year-old is supposed to act. She’s true to her brand.”

 

 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Christian Louboutin’s ‘Miami’ sneakers are so MIAMI. Want to know how much they cost?
These Ocean Drive cocktails scream ‘I’m a tourist!’ (but you should still give them a chance)

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Air and sea show in Miami Beach hopes to ‘bring back the true spirit of Memorial Day’
Miami Guide
South Florida Outdoor Sporting Options
Tourists 16 teams, including a Bravo Top Chef, will compete — and diners taste
At this bowling alley, you can drink in a rum room and have a private dinner
Urban Beach Week is here. Here’s how Miami Beach is making it weird
Tomorrow there is going to be a food fight at this South Beach taco joint
Don’t have plans for this weekend? Check out this Miami.com event guide
7 recipes to help you get classy drunk for ‘The Bachelorette’ season premiere
Tourists Burger Beast found some of Miami’s best burgers hidden in the most unexpected places
In Little Haiti, Wyclef’s plea to Trump: ‘You need to renew TPS’