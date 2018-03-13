Daddy Yankee’s sexy new dance hit is breaking the Internet. Have you done the ‘Dura Challenge?’

Forget “Gasolina.” Daddy Yankee’s the “Dura” man now.

The reggaeton star’s video for his hot new viral hit had more than 422 million views as of noon Tuesday. It premiered Jan. 18.

It also occupied the top spot on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart.

The track is getting an assist on social media thanks to the Dura Challenge, aka #durachallenge.

The Puerto Rican entertainer wants his fans all over the world to show what the catchy song means to them. And to move to the best of their abilities.

“Dura” really caught fire in late January when he shared a sexy video of Zuleyka Rivera “doing the Dura,” her tight abs and booty grooving to the beat. The Puerto Rican actress/former Miss Universe appears in Daddy and Luis Fonsi’s video for their mega hit “Despacito.”

And people of all (literally) ages have followed suit since then, dancing along with the tune and taking the challenge.

A grandma accepted the challenge.

A pregnant woman played it to help her get ready for labor.

The ditty’s even been parodied by “The Simpsons.” So you know it’s arrived.

So what is “Dura” all about? Well, obviously it’s about a sexy lady – one that Daddy Yankee rates a 20 out of 10. So, if you are up for the #durachallenge, you can join in the newest trend sweeping the internet.