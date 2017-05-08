Posted on

D Wade back in Miami – but just for now

Former Heat teammates Chris Bosh and D Wade were spotted dining with their wives at Antico Pizza.
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

NBA superstars Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning, Chris Bosh and Josh Richardson were seen hanging out and watching the NBA playoffs Wednesday at American Social Brickell. The group, seated in the restaurant’s semi-private lounge, came in with Wade and LeBron James’ trainer David Alexander and enjoyed salads and turkey burgers while having a few drinks and watching the game.

On Thursday, Wade stopped by the Design District, where the basketballer couldn’t resist checking out David Grutman’s community nomz hotspot OTL​. The Chicago Bull was seen sipping on freshly squeezed OJ, an egg and cheese sandwich and the signature OTL Super Seed Butter Toast, almond toast made with multi-seed butter, fluffy sweet brioche from Zak the Baker and a sprinkling of sea salt topped with fresh berries. Before continuing his day, Wade took selfies with eager patrons at the Instagram-friendly restaurant.

This, on the heels of Wade’s recent Instagram exclamation, “Back home in Miami!!!” So could it really be “home” for the Miami Heat defector? Nah, he’s just here for some new wheels from his sponsors at The Collection, though Heat hopefuls like to think otherwise, saying that this return could mean a free agency situation of sorts. Who knows. A fan can can dream, right?

Continuing on his “not in Miami for good” tour, D. Wade and wife Gabrielle Union were seen Sunday night having dinner at Antico Pizza with Bosh and wife Adrienne. The couples dined privately, away from eavesdroppers and glaring eyes, on the upstairs private patio. They had pizza and ended the dinner with Limoncello. Digest that.

Madeleine Marr contributed to this report.

