DJ Khaled: “They don’t want us to be on a cruise.”

He’ll be headlining Summerfest Cruise 2017, a music festival to take place aboard a cruise ship in the Caribbean for four days over the July 4 holiday weekend. Future, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Migos and a host of new wave artists, “influencers” and brands will link up for the maiden voyage.

“They don’t want us to be on a cruise — so we are going on the most major cruise the world has ever seen — hosted by me and my roster of superstar friends,” said DJ Khaled, who is working on a new, top secret album called “Grateful” (hint: Drake is involved).

“But don’t get it twisted — Summerfest Cruise 2017 is more than just a cruise, it’s a movement. A movement of good vibes and creative energy. A movement that connects the worlds of music, fashion, culture, technology and design. We’re going to give you everything: the dopest live concerts, spectacular fashion pop-ups, enlightening panels and presentations.

“This will be one for the books. Don’t play yourself. Reward yourself.”

The cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky leaves Friday, June 30, from Miami, and makes stops in Nassau, Bahamas, and the private island of Great Stirrup Cay, returning Monday, July 3.

Cabin prices range from $721 to $1279 per person.

Snapchatting at sea is encouraged.

More info and booking: www.Summerfestcruise.com