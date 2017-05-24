Posted on

American Crime Story filming in Miami was literally a hot mess

Ricky Martin & Versace: American Crime Story cast at Juvia Miami
Lesley Abravanel

All may have looked swell on the outside of the Versace Mansion during the Miami filming of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series “American Crime Story: Versace/Cunanan,” but, despite all the social media happiness and outings, despite all of Darren Criss’s turns on local pianos and microphones, and despite one happy Key West drag queen, the filming was a hotter mess than Medusa and Donatella after an all nighter at Liquid (true story). 

But it wasn’t the cast that was kvetching. According to our leaker, “The LA crew couldn’t deal with the heat so everybody was bitchy.” In fact, the Miami shoot was originally slated for one week but ended up taking almost four

The heat wasn’t the only pesky thing. The presence of TMZ and paparazzi aided to the mayhem of the Versace shoot, says our snitch, which is surprising since LA is TMZ, but whatevs. 

We asked if Penelope Cruz as Donatella was diva-esque since she barely was seen off set, to which the source replied, “The crew was the diva!”

Versace may have packed up for drier, cooler climes, but coming soon to Miami Beach and Puerto Rico: John Travolta starring as speedboat racing champ Don Aronow in “Speed Kills” co-starring Mira Sorvino, Kellan Lutz, Matthew Modine and Amaury Nolasco.

“I know that’ll be a mess,” adds our celluloid snitch. 

A hot one, we’re certain. 

