Courteney Cox: 50 something and still fabulous

Many humans fear turning 50, aka the half century mark.

There’s nothing to worry about, folks. You can still look fantastic.

We give you Exhibit A: Courteney Cox.

The former “Friends” darling was vacationing in Miami with her daughter Coco, 12, and we didn’t notice one gray hair, nor ab out of place.

That’s what you call aging like a fine wine. Cox doesn’t look much different than when she was filming 1994 comedy “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”

Cox loves the beach, apparently. She recently came back from celebrating pal Jennifer Aniston’s 48th birthday in Cabo.

Last week, the Alabama native told “Off Camera with Sam Jones” she feels lucky to have been part of “Friends.”

“I just felt so fortunate, it was the greatest thing,” she said. “All these opportunities opened up and we were so lucky. I was able to buy a house, it was just a perfect time I think.”