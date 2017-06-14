Posted on

Bachelor in Paradise star Corinne Olympios speaks out: I am a victim

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Miami’s Corinne Olympios has finally broken her silence.

The onetime Bachelor contestant gave People a statement after the show she was costarring in, “Bachelor in Paradise,” was shut down due to alleged misconduct.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” reads Wednesday’s statement.

“As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

The publication adds that Olympios has hired veteran Hollywood attorney Martin Singer.

TMZ reported that Olympios and costar DeMario Jackson were set up with alcohol and encouraged to mess around but that things got out of hand.

Jackson has also lawyered up. TMZ adds that he wants footage to be aired to show that the act was consensual and he did nothing wrong. 

Warner Bros. is still investigating.

 

