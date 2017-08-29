Miami’s Corinne Olympios breaks her silence after BIP scandal

She’s talking — and looking good while doing it..

We’re talking about Corinne Olympios.

The Miami mogul has been through the ringer the last couple of months, but she seems to be emerging from the Bachelor in Paradise scandal quite nicely.

EXCLUSIVE: @CorinneOly in her first live interview. What she says really happened on set of #BachelorInParadise. https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/2HbpyKdJb6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2017

The local beauty sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, hours ahead of her face-off with Bachelor host Chris Harrison on Tuesday night’s episode of BIP.

Olympios said relaxation and down time have been the best therapy for her in the wake of what went down in Mexico earlier this summer. (Miami is an ideal place for going undercover, right?).

Fans of the ABC show will recall production of BIP was shut down after an alleged X rated incident in the hotel pool between her and DeMario Jackson.

She admitted on the morning show that she mixed a prescription drug and alcohol and blacked out. Corinne added that she was in “shock” when she later saw video of the pool incident.

Jackson was later cleared of any wrongdoing.