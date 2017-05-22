Stop arguing and start eating: 3 ways food can bridge a gap

You know things have gotten out of hand when people are so divided they won’t even argue on Facebook anymore.

Leaders from several South Florida institutions recognized that the divisions raised by the presidential election have pushed people apart. They want to bring them together with a new initiative, Connect Miami. And what better bridge than food.

The five institutions — United Way, The Miami Foundation, Children’s Trust, the Miami Conference of Christians and Jews and the Miami Herald — want to inspire 10 Days of Connection, a challenge to Miamians and Miami-Dade institutions to find ways to connect with people who “are not like them, in whatever way they are ready,” according to their website mission statement. The initiative begins Monday and runs through May 31.

“We are asking people, and institutions, to somehow or another, reach across a border or a division to invite someone who is not like you to lunch or coffee and to tell them your story and hear their story. It’s harder to dislike someone once you’ve heard their story,” said Nancy Ancrum, editor of the Miami Herald’s editorial page and an organizer of the project.

The website, ConnectMiami.org, offers everything from 250 conversation starters to neighborhood guides for exploring new parts of town. The goal is to get out of your comfort zone, Ancrum said, and dare to make a new connection.

“It could be as simple as inviting a neighbor you don’t know to coffee,” she said.

Since food is the place where everyone quite literally can have a seat at the table, here are three easy ways to keep it local and connect with someone.

2. Break bread It’s hard to keep your teeth clenched when you’re trying to chew. Meeting over a meal is a good time to reconnect with someone you haven’t spoken to in a while or invite that new co-worker for a bite. The MCCJ is encouraging folks to #LetsDoLunch on May 24 and post a pic of your lunch party with the hash tag #ConnectMiami305.

With the good weather fading, take advantage of the last breath of spring over brunch at a spot like Coconut Grove’s Glass and Vine, which earned a 3.5 star (Excellent) Miami Herald dining review and overlooks Peacock Park. Show details

