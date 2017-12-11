Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested in Wynwood and calls the police ‘goofy’

Hannibal Buress was partying a little to hard up in Wynwood this weekend.

In case you missed it: Comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested Saturday night in Wynwood on a disorderly intoxication charge after an encounter with a police officer, according to the Miami Herald.

The 34 year-old comic was booked into a Miami-Dade jail at 1:57 a.m. Sunday and posted bail just before 6 a.m., records show. Of course, someone was around to catch the interaction on video.

Buress questions the officers about why he’s being detained and is informed that he was “trespassing.” According to the Miami Herald, his offenses were unclear at first, but Miami police arrested him around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Second Avenue and 20th Street during the Miami Art Week festivities.

Later it was found from the police report that Buress was arrested for public intoxication after approaching an officer to ask him to call an Uber. When the officer declined, Buress became “angry and belligerent” and began “yelling profanities” before the officer handcuffed him.

In the video, Buress is berating the officers, but eventually starts to chuckle at his predicament. “You know y’all goofy as f—,” he says to the officers.

By Sunday, though, Buress sent a signal out on Twitter that he had been released: