Ariana Grande is getting a major assist for her Manchester charity concert

Ariana Grande is pulling together a tremendous line up for her upcoming charity concert in Manchester, England, scheduled for Sunday. 

AP reports that Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Katy Perry will join the South Florida native in her concert to honor and raise funds for the victims of the bombing that occurred outside her concert in Manchester, leaving 22 dead and many injured. 

Also reportedly on the line up are Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That. Funds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

In a statement Grande showed her resolve in the face of terror: “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.” 

Tickets go on sale Thursday.

