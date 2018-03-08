Coco Austin seems like a good mom. Definitely attentive.

The onetime “Ice Loves Coco” star, who’s married to actor/rapper Ice T , brings her toddler Chanel almost everywhere. Literally. They also often wearing matching outfits (too cute).

But bringing your child EVERYWHERE may not necessarily be such a good thing.

TMZ has video of the model holding the 2 year old in the Bahamas while swimming with, um, sharks.

“I know what your thinking. I watched that tv show, ‘when wild animals go wild’ too,” wrote Coco on Instagram, “but these guys acted like dogs.”

Dogs with large teeth that swim around looking for prey.

Seriously, though.

The stars are in famed Compass Cay in Exuma, where swimming with predators is a big tourist draw.

The fish are actually nurse sharks, which possess independent dentition, the simplest type of tooth arrangement found in sharks.

According to National Geographic, they are basically harmless. Basically. The nature site describes them as “having very strong jaws filled with thousands of tiny, serrated teeth.”

So are they dangerous?

NG says these bottom dwellers “will bite defensively if stepped on or bothered by divers who assume they’re docile.”

So, yeah, bringing your 2 year old around one of them may not be the best idea.

A few commenters were concerned, especially, blackhulk9999@cinamcruz, who wrote: “Listen a shark is a shark a meat eater so ppl shouldn’t ever take the chance and definitely not holding a baby it’s irresponsible. When someone is right I won’t question it and neither should you because it wasn’t my child and I was worried that’s all.”

On TMZ, a poster with the handle ery irresponsible of the parents, and those employees.”

A user named Pam added, “If a non-celebrity did this, they’d get hit with child endangerment.”

Ironically, Coco later told her followers that her smarter half Ice never even got in the water.