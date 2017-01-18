Coco Austin shows off her twins (and baby) in Miami

The “Law & Order: SVU” star and wife Coco Austin were in the Miami area for a little vacay and showed off their little girl on social media.

Beach babes..lol Kisses to our followers A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

If you can believe it, the kid, born last November, has her own Instagram account, #babychanelnicole, with a staggering 418,000 followers.

Mother and daughter posed in matching bathing suits.

“Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. It’s 30 degrees back home,” tweeted Austin, who has a home in NYC.

Ice T had his own pic with the cutie inside a cabana of an unidentified hotel.