Coco Austin shows off her twins (and baby) in Miami

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: TV personality/model Coco Austin attends the Coco Licious launch party at The Raven on March 25, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

It’s good to be Chanel Marrow, the 1-year-old daughter of rapper Ice T (real name: Tracy Marrow).

The “Law & Order: SVU” star and wife Coco Austin were in the Miami area for a little vacay and showed off their little girl on social media.

 

Beach babes..lol Kisses to our followers

A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on

If you can believe it, the kid, born last November, has her own Instagram account, #babychanelnicole, with a staggering 418,000 followers.

Mother and daughter posed in matching bathing suits.

“Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. It’s 30 degrees back home,” tweeted Austin, who has a home in NYC.

Ice T had his own pic with the cutie inside a cabana of an unidentified hotel.

