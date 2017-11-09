Get caffeinated!

Today starts BOGO day at Starbucks.

You know what that acronym means if you shop at a place like Publix or Payless – Buy One, Get One free.

Oh, yeah. We like.

Until Monday, you get to load up on a handful of specialty drinks for a lower price between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The beverages included in this offer are Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Carmel Brulee Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy brewed tea.

Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017

You’ll see the Seattle based coffee company has special red cups for this price saving occasion, just in time for the holiday season.

They say “Give Good” on them. We are feeling it.

#PeppermintMocha, #CaramelBrulee & #ChestnutPraline, together again. A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:31am PDT