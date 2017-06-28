Pitch perfect: Classic baseball movie celebrated at Marlins Park

MIAMI, FL - June 25: pregame foundation first pitch line up card during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on June 25, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Peter Rentschler/Miami Marlins)

Blast from the past for movie and sports fans!

Lori Petty celebrated the 25th anniversary of the classic film “A League of Their Own” with theMiami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami last Sunday.

The “Orange Is The New Black” star who played pitcher Kit Keller of the Rockford Peaches, wore her custom Marlins jersey when she took the mound to throw out the first pitch.

Petty also met Marlins star player Giancarlo Stanton who was just confirmed to defend his title at this year’s MLB All-Star Game, which will be held July 11.