Posted on

Pitch perfect: Classic baseball movie celebrated at Marlins Park

MIAMI, FL - June 25: pregame foundation first pitch line up card during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on June 25, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Peter Rentschler/Miami Marlins)
By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Blast from the past for movie and sports fans!

Lori Petty celebrated the 25th anniversary of the classic film “A League of Their Own”  with theMiami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami last Sunday.

The “Orange Is The New Black” star who played pitcher Kit Keller of the Rockford Peaches, wore her custom Marlins jersey when she took the mound to throw out the first pitch.

Petty also met Marlins star player Giancarlo Stanton who was just confirmed to defend his title at this year’s MLB All-Star Game, which will be held July 11.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Wanna eat Katz’s Deli pastrami without the schlep? Head to Harry’s Pizzeria in the Grove
Irie Weekend is expanding to four days. That means more celebrities

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
These mangoes are wild, but maybe you can tame them before they disappear
Miami Guide
Miami has more independent movie theaters than most big cities. Find them here.
Enrique Iglesias wants to serve you Spanish food
The haters’ guide to mango season
LIV is closing to get the South Beach equivalent of a boob job & butt lift
Tourists A Summertime Guide to NYC’s Outer Boroughs
Tourists Mangoes are the stars of these Miami-made products (which are mainly alcoholic beverages)
JUNE 30-JULY 4: Things to kick off your Fourth of July weekend
A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)
Tourists Azul closing after 17 years; Clay Conley to cook last two suppers