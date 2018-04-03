Cindy Crawford’s daughter chills in Miami amid racy Chanel ad controversy
Kaia Gerber knows how to get away.
The model and gorgeous spawn of original supermodel Cindy Crawford was in Miami, doing what she does best: showing off her fine self. The statuesque model was spotted at the W South Beach by paps.
The 16-year-old made headlines recently for a racy Chanel ad. In the spread, Gerber, whose dad is nightlife empresario Rande Gerber, shows off her long legs while reclining on a couch.
Photographed by Karl Lagerfeld at Gabrielle Chanel’s Parisian apartment, Kaia Gerber embodies the new handbag campaign. #CHANELHandbagStories pic.twitter.com/qeEuHEA7lo
— CHANEL (@CHANEL) March 27, 2018
The Internet wasn’t too happy with the French fashion house; many complained that the teen is too young to be showing so much skin.
Either way, Gerber doesn’t seem too hot and bothered.
Literally and figuratively.